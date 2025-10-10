Jake Peacock ready to ‘crush’ Suakim’s dreams at ONE 173: “That's the sport we're in”

‘The One’ Jake Peacock of Canada and the United Kingdom says it's strictly business heading into the biggest fight of his career so far against Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin of Thailand.

Ad

Both fighters are looking to rise through the talent-laden bantamweight Muay Thai ranks, and their paths must collide at ONE 173 on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Peacock, who’s gone 2-0 in the home of martial arts, wants to prove he’s ready for the elite of the division and perhaps move closer to 26 pounds of gold.

The British-born Canadian knows Suakim is on the same boat, and admits it's tough knowing he must halt his opponent’s dreams to realize his own.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Road to ONE: Canada winner explained in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"Yeah, I'd like to stop anyone. But there's a lot of people with dreams, and they're writing their legacies right now. Everyone's out to crush each other's legacy and crush their dreams. That's the sport we're in.”

Still, Peacock understands the challenge that awaits him against a former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion with over 200 career fights under his belt.

Ad

Here's the SCMP interview in its entirety:

Ad

Jake Peacock hopes to fight Superlek someday

Jake Peacock has always admired the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In fact, 'The Kicking Machine' is at the top of his wish list when it comes to dream fights.

As he continues to climb the ranks, 'The One' hopes to share the ring with the legendary Thai fighter in the near future.

"That's the goal, man. I want to fight the best. I have so much respect for Superlek. He's my favorite fighter. I'd love to get in the ring with him,” he said in the same interview.

Check Sportskeeda for all ONE 173 news. Head to onefc.com to find broadcast details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.