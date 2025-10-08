"I've never turned down a fight" - Jake Peacock willing to face "target" in his division

Canadian-English striking standout Jake Peacock isn't picky when it comes to opponents – he'll fight anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him.

Ad

The 32-year-old martial artist competes in ONE’s stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division, where world-class talent runs deep from top to bottom.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Peacock made it clear that he has no interest in handpicking matchups or avoiding dangerous competition.

"You know what? Everyone's a target. Everyone's a target at 145 pounds. I don't care who it is. People send me a contract, and I just say yes. I've never turned down a fight. Throw me anyone, I'll be ready," Jake Peacock said.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 32-year-old's willingness to face anyone reflects the mentality that has helped him navigate his way to two successive victories on martial arts’ grandest stage.

‘The One’ debuted with a strong performance in his three-round war against Kohei Shinjo at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April last year, and followed up with a sensational TKO of Shinji Suzuki in his sophomore outing at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.

He has another war in the offing, and he seems all ready to produce mayhem and remind fight fans why he's one of the most talented operators in the striking realm today.

Ad

Watch Jake Peacock's interview with SCMP below:

Ad

Jake Peacock ready for war against Suakim at ONE 173

On ONE Championship's return to Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16, Jake Peacock will lock horns with dangerous Thai slugger, Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin, in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

The Dunamis Muay Thai representative is feeling confident of his chances to bring the Thai's four-fight win streak to an end.

In the same exchange with SCMP, 'The One' hinted at the advantages he'll have over his opponent at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Ad

'I'm too dynamic. I can fight on the inside. I can fight on the outside. I've got heart, I've got mentality, and I'm going to bring it all," he added.

Fight fans can catch all the action live and in person by securing their tickets for the star-studded spectacle here. Meanwhile, how-to-watch details are available at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.