“I'm too dynamic” - Jake Peacock says he will be too much for Suakim at ONE 173

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender, Jake Peacock of Canada and the United Kingdom, is fully embracing his underdog billing against Thai destroyer Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin.

Still, ‘The One’ says fans shouldn’t rule out an upset when they clash heads in an explosive strikefest at ONE 173 on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Peacock has blazed his trail in the home of martial arts after fabulous victories over Kohei Shinjo and Shinji Suzuki. The 32-year-old, however, acknowledges that Suakim is a step up in competition.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Road to ONE: Canada winner states why he has the tools to stop the rampaging Thai wrecking ball:

"I'm too dynamic. I can fight on the inside, I can fight on the outside. I've got heart, I've got mentality, and I'm going to bring it all.”

Peacock has displayed amazing grit, composure, and incredible talent, which earned him a high-profile opponent.

The limb-different striker is ready to capitalize on this opportunity. For Peacock, his well-rounded arsenal is the perfect counter against Suakim's aggressive ways.

Watch the full interview:

Jake Peacock gunning for a highlight reel finish at ONE 173

Throughout his life, Jake Peacock has always taken matters into his own hands.

The Canadian-Englishman carries the same mentality in his fighting career, where he prefers to end things conclusively.

At ONE 173, Peacock wants to secure a $50,000 performance bonus by annihilating Suakim.

'The One' said in the same interview:

“I respect him a lot. He's done a lot of great things in the sport. He's my most experienced opponent to date, but I'm coming out here to finish him, to put on a show, to make a statement, and make it spectacular."

