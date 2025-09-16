  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I'm too dynamic” - Jake Peacock says he will be too much for Suakim at ONE 173

“I'm too dynamic” - Jake Peacock says he will be too much for Suakim at ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 16, 2025 18:46 GMT
Jake Peacock (L) and Suakim (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Jake Peacock (L) and Suakim (R) | Image by ONE Championship

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender, Jake Peacock of Canada and the United Kingdom, is fully embracing his underdog billing against Thai destroyer Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin.

Ad

Still, ‘The One’ says fans shouldn’t rule out an upset when they clash heads in an explosive strikefest at ONE 173 on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Peacock has blazed his trail in the home of martial arts after fabulous victories over Kohei Shinjo and Shinji Suzuki. The 32-year-old, however, acknowledges that Suakim is a step up in competition.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Road to ONE: Canada winner states why he has the tools to stop the rampaging Thai wrecking ball:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm too dynamic. I can fight on the inside, I can fight on the outside. I've got heart, I've got mentality, and I'm going to bring it all.”

Peacock has displayed amazing grit, composure, and incredible talent, which earned him a high-profile opponent.

The limb-different striker is ready to capitalize on this opportunity. For Peacock, his well-rounded arsenal is the perfect counter against Suakim's aggressive ways.

Ad

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Jake Peacock gunning for a highlight reel finish at ONE 173

Throughout his life, Jake Peacock has always taken matters into his own hands.

The Canadian-Englishman carries the same mentality in his fighting career, where he prefers to end things conclusively.

At ONE 173, Peacock wants to secure a $50,000 performance bonus by annihilating Suakim.

'The One' said in the same interview:

“I respect him a lot. He's done a lot of great things in the sport. He's my most experienced opponent to date, but I'm coming out here to finish him, to put on a show, to make a statement, and make it spectacular."

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications