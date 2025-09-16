“I'm coming out here to finish him” - Jake Peacock out to make a statement against Suakim at ONE 173

Jake Peacock is ready to cement his status as a legitimate contender in the stacked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Ad

After a 2-0 start in the home of martial arts, ‘The One’ will face his stiffest test to date against dangerous Thai knockout artist Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a high-octane clash on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Peacock embraces this significant step up in competition, given the high-risk, high-reward payoff for his professional career.

The English-born Canadian standout has never been the type to back down from adversity, and he doesn’t plan on cowering against the explosive Suakim.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I respect him a lot. He's done a lot of great things in the sport. He's my most experienced opponent to date, but I'm coming out here to finish him, to put on a show, to make a statement, and make it spectacular," Peacock declared in a South China Morning Post interview.

Peacock is indeed one of the most inspirational fighters in the promotions, turning his physical challenges into motivation that has propelled him to the global stage.

Ad

The limb-different fighter and Road to ONE: Canada winner became an instant crowd-favorite for his skills, heart, and incredible will each time he steps foot in the ring.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Jake Peacock has chance to steal the show at ONE 173

Headlined by a featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout between lineal champ Superbon and interim king Masaaki Noiri, ONE 173 may just be the biggest martial arts event of 2025.

So far, the Tokyo card has six world title bouts lined up, with ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hinting that more blockbuster fights will be announced soon.

Ad

While Jake Peacock's name currently might not hold as much weight as the headliners of this massive spectacle, he can certainly leave a mark with another spectacular showing against Suakim.

Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.