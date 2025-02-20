“I wanna fight the best of the best” - Jake Peacock on why he joined ONE Championship

Jake Peacock is focused on fighting "the best of the best" in ONE Championship.

In April 2024, Peacock made his ONE debut, defeating Kohei Shinjo by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Peacock, who holds a lifetime Muay Thai/kickboxing record of 13-1 despite not having a right forearm, is considered a potential future title contender in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

During an interview with The South China Morning Post, Peacock had this to say when asked if he's working toward a ONE world title:

"I take each fight at a time. One fight at a time. I just want to fight, get better and better competition. I wanna fight the best of the best. And if that means I get a shot at the belt, I’d happily have a shot at that."

Jake Peacock joined the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division featuring two-sport world champion Superlek as the title holder.

On March 23, Superlek looks to regain undisputed world champion status at bantamweight when he faces interim title holder Nabil Anane at ONE 172.

Anane gained the interim strap with a first-round knockout against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 on January 24.

Watch Peacock's entire interview with The South China Morning Post below:

Jake Peacock looks to extend undefeated promotional record at ONE 171: Qatar

On Thursday, February 20, Jake Peacock returns to action with an opportunity to secure his second promotional win.

Peacock's opponent for ONE 171: Qatar is Japanese striker Shinji Suzuki.

Suzuki has fought twice under the ONE banner against Suablack (second-round knockout loss) and Han Zi Hao (unanimous decision win).

With a win against Suzuki, Peacock could extend his lifetime Muay Thai/kickboxing record to 14-1 and further put the ONE bantamweight division on notice.

ONE 171 goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Thursday's event showcases Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 (strawweight MMA unification world title main event) and Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui (bantamweight kickboxing world title co-main event).

ONE 171: Qatar also features Dagi Arslanaliev vs. Roberto Soldic (welterweight MMA), Ilias Ennahachi vs. Petchtanong (catchweight kickboxing), Shamil Erdogan vs. Aung La N Sang (catchweight MMA), and more.

