“It’s going to be a tough night for him” - Jake Peacock certain he’ll have Shinji Suzuki’s number in Qatar

Canadian-British striker Jake Peacock plans on making life difficult for his opponent come fight night.

After a successful ONE Championship debut last April, Peacock will return to martial arts' biggest global stage for a clash with Japanese standout Shinji Suzuki on Thursday, February 20, when the promotion heads back to Lusail Sports Arena for ONE 171: Qatar.

Jake Peacock looked spectacular in his first promotional appearance, earning a unanimous decision victory over Kohei Shinjo at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Knowing he's in for another tough test in his sophomore outing, 'The One' is confident that he'll deliver another dominant outing and bag his 14th career win.

"He’s fought experienced guys, heavy boxing, and likes to low kick," Peacock told The South China Morning Post. "But I’ll be too much for him. I’ll take the fight wherever I want to take it and it’s going to be a tough night for him."

Jake Peacock is ready to take in the moment at ONE 171: Qatar

For those who are unfamiliar with Jake Peacock or missed out on his ONE debut, the Canadian-based warrior was born with an unexpected congenital amputation of his right hand.

As a result, Peacock has faced many challenges in his life, but the way he sees it has helped motivate him to become the absolute best version of himself.

That, in turn, helped him win the Road to ONE: Canada tournament in 2024 and earn his contract with ONE Championship.

Now, with an opportunity to compete at one of the biggest combat sports events of 2025, Peacock is ready to soak it all in and appreciate the opportunity that he's earned through an unmeasurable amount of perseverance and determination.

"I'm thankful for being here on the world stage, on the biggest platform in the world, and representing amongst the best strikers in the world," he said at the ONE 171: Qatar press conference.

"I've never let anything stop me. I was born a little cub and now I'm a lion, and I'm going to keep proving that to everyone."

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, February 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

