WATCH: Limb different fighter Jake Peacock breaks high score on punch machine

By Mike Murillo
Published Aug 14, 2025 08:00 GMT
WATCH: Limb different fighter Jake Peacock breaks high score on punch machine -- Photo by ONE Championship

Limb different fighter Jake Peacock packs a lot of power with his punches. He never fails to showcase that whenever the opportunity presents itself.

He was at it recently when he gamely took the challenge of testing his power through a punch machine in an arcade. Using his right arm, which is missing a forearm, he took his position and hit the reinforced punching bag of the machine with a lot force, and notched up a high score of 958.

ONE Championship showcased the power that 'The One' unleashed in a recent Instagram post while captioning it with a word of "warning" which says:

"Don’t underestimate Jake Peacock’s power 😤 @jake_leestriking."

English-born Canadian resident Peacock, 32, has a missing right forearm, which did not fully grow while he was still in the womb. But it has not stopped him from having a successful career in martial arts, particularly Muay Thai.

He currently has an overall professional record of 14-1, with 12 of his victories coming by way of stoppage.

Jake Peacock's last two matches were in ONE Championship, where he came on board last year, and won each convincingly. He was last in action in February in Qatar, scoring a TKO win over veteran Japanese fighter Shinji Suzuki in their bantamweight clash.

Jonathan Haggerty impressed with what Jake Peacock is doing in his career

Jake Peacock has been turning heads with what he has achieved in his professional career. Among those who have taken notice is ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty, who admitted to being in equal parts impressed and inspired by the fighter from Calgary, Canada.

'The General' spoke about Peacock in an interview with the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast last year, highlighting how 'The One' has bucked tremendous odds in becoming the success he has been.

Haggerty said:

"The main thing is that it's very inspirational. We've come into the biggest organization, we're the best fighters in the world, and coming in with a big disadvantage with one arm made people say, 'How, how does he do it?' But he manages to find his style, he manages to do it. He's got to where he is now, and props to him, he's a great athlete."

Interestingly, both Haggerty and Peacock compete in the bantamweight lane in ONE Championship, leaving the possibility of their paths crossing at some point.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

