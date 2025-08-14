WATCH: Limb different fighter Jake Peacock breaks high score on punch machine

Limb different fighter Jake Peacock packs a lot of power with his punches. He never fails to showcase that whenever the opportunity presents itself.He was at it recently when he gamely took the challenge of testing his power through a punch machine in an arcade. Using his right arm, which is missing a forearm, he took his position and hit the reinforced punching bag of the machine with a lot force, and notched up a high score of 958.ONE Championship showcased the power that 'The One' unleashed in a recent Instagram post while captioning it with a word of &quot;warning&quot; which says:&quot;Don’t underestimate Jake Peacock’s power 😤 @jake_leestriking.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEnglish-born Canadian resident Peacock, 32, has a missing right forearm, which did not fully grow while he was still in the womb. But it has not stopped him from having a successful career in martial arts, particularly Muay Thai.He currently has an overall professional record of 14-1, with 12 of his victories coming by way of stoppage.Jake Peacock's last two matches were in ONE Championship, where he came on board last year, and won each convincingly. He was last in action in February in Qatar, scoring a TKO win over veteran Japanese fighter Shinji Suzuki in their bantamweight clash.Jonathan Haggerty impressed with what Jake Peacock is doing in his careerJake Peacock has been turning heads with what he has achieved in his professional career. Among those who have taken notice is ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty, who admitted to being in equal parts impressed and inspired by the fighter from Calgary, Canada.'The General' spoke about Peacock in an interview with the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast last year, highlighting how 'The One' has bucked tremendous odds in becoming the success he has been.Haggerty said:&quot;The main thing is that it's very inspirational. We've come into the biggest organization, we're the best fighters in the world, and coming in with a big disadvantage with one arm made people say, 'How, how does he do it?' But he manages to find his style, he manages to do it. He's got to where he is now, and props to him, he's a great athlete.&quot;Interestingly, both Haggerty and Peacock compete in the bantamweight lane in ONE Championship, leaving the possibility of their paths crossing at some point.