ONE 171 results and recap: Jake Peacock vs. Shinji Suzuki

Winner of seven straight, bantamweight fan favorite Jake Peacock returned to the circle at ONE 171: Qatar for a high-stakes scrap with Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki.

Ad

Peacock made a statement in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 58 last year with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Kohei Shinjo. Now, he looked to extend his unbeaten streak to eight with a big win over Suzuki on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

Round 1: Peacock quickly puts Suzuki to the mat with a nasty calf kick in the opening seconds. Peacock is doing a good job of disguising his shots and chops Suzuki’s leg out from under him once again. Peacock lands with a straight left, but Suzuki connects with a counter uppercut. Peacock lands to the body as he backs Suzuki to the cage.

Ad

Trending

Suzuki fires back with a left hand but appears to catch Peacock with an accidental eye poke that brings a brief pause to the action. Peacock throws a flying knee, but Suzuki stops him in his tracks with a right hand that lands. Peacock lands another low kick. Suzuki tries to respond, but the bell sounds before he can counter.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Suzuki is breathing heavily as he heads back to his corner.

Ad

Round 2: Peacock goes right back to the lead leg attack and Suzuki gives him his receipt. Peacock rips to the body with a left hook followed by another calf kick. Peacock moves in and appears to catch Suzuki, knocking him down to the mat, but referee Olivier Coste rules it a slip.

With just under two minutes to go in the round, Peacock connected with a stiff left near the cage, but just before that, he landed a knee below the belt of Suzuki that brought about an injury time-out.

Ad

Suzuki only needs a few moments to recover and resume the fight. As the action resumes, Peacock picks up the pace and drops Suzuki with a left. Suzuki answers the eight-count with a minute to go in the round.

Jake Peacock is in complete control of the fight and lands a straight shot to the body just before the round comes to a close.

Round 3: Clearly behind on the scorecards, Suzuki comes out swinging right away, but the Japanese standout eats the mat for the second time when Peacock connects with another kneed to the body less than 30 seconds into the round.

Ad

Suzuki is wearing the damage on his nose and gets dropped for the second time in the round with a stiff calf kick. Suzuki again gets up, but it’s just a matter of time. Jake Peacock continues to overwhelm Suzuki and sends him crashing to the canvas for the third and final time in the final round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

ONE 171: Qatar - Jake Peacock vs. Shinji Suzuki Official Result

Jake Peacock moved to 14-1 in his combat sports career and moves to 2-0 under the ONE Championship banner. The win also extended his unbeaten streak to eight.

Jake Peacock defeated Shinji Suzuki via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:29 of round three (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.