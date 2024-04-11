“Stay ready for the next call” - Limb-different warrior Jake Peacock excited for next match under the ONE banner

Limb-different warrior Jake Peacock had a winning ONE Championship debut last week and now looks forward to the next challenges for him in the promotion.

The English-born Canadian fighter was a unanimous decision winner at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand, dominating Japanese Kohei Shinjo in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

30-year-old Peacock, who has a missing right forearm, which did not fully grow while he was in the womb, was impressive in pummeling his opponent with diverse combinations on his way to the convincing victory.

After experiencing fighting in ONE Championship for the first time, 'The One' cannot wait to plunge back into action and continue his martial arts journey in the promotion.

He shared with ONE in an interview:

"Whether I win them in the first round or they go to the distance, there's always room for improvement. So I'm going to keep my head down, go straight back to the gym, and stay ready for the next call."

Jake Peacock landed in ONE by way of Road To ONE: Canada earlier this year. He swept his way through the tournament to earn a contract with ONE Championship.

Jake Peacock says he is living the dream by being part of ONE Championship

Jake Peacock is proud and excited to be showcasing his Muay Thai skills on a global scale through the platform presented by ONE Championship.

It is a continuation of realizing his martial arts dreams, which even a missing right forearm has not prevented him from pursuing.

In the post-event press conference following his victory, Peacock talked about the significance of fighting under the ONE banner for him, saying:

In the post-event press conference following his victory, Peacock talked about the significance of fighting under the ONE banner for him, saying:

"It's an absolute honor to fight for ONE Championship. It's most people's dream, and I am living the dream. So I am very grateful to be on this platform and to showcase my skills with the best talent in the world."

Jake Peacock's martial arts journey started at a young age. He began taking self-defense lessons then transitioned to karate and later on to Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Such he believes has prepared him for the bigger challenges that lie ahead for him in ONE Championship.

