"He's really gritty" - Jake Peacock excited for potential barnburner against Suakim at ONE 173

Jake Peacock is anticipating a war when he faces Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at ONE 173, as the English-born Canadian striker believes his opponent's relentless fighting style will create the perfect recipe for an explosive encounter.

'The One' returns to action on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where he'll look to extend his perfect 2-0 promotional record against an opponent known for his never-say-die attitude and forward pressure.

This bantamweight Muay Thai matchup promises to deliver action that Japanese combat sports fans appreciate, and Peacock, for his part, aims to provide another striking clinic on fight night.

During his interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Jake Peacock analyzed his opponent's fighting style while expressing excitement about the potential for fireworks in their Muay Thai encounter.

The Calgary-based athlete shared:

"Yeah, he's really gritty. He's tough. He comes forward, especially when he's hurt, he'll come forward even more."

That assessment suggests Peacock has done his homework on Suakim's tendencies, recognizing both the danger and opportunity that come with facing an opponent who increases his aggression when hurt.

Such fighters can be extremely dangerous, but the Dunamis Muay Thai athlete seems up to the challenge in search of a third successive triumph on the blockbuster ONE 173 spectacle.

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

Jake Peacock eyes highlight-reel finish of Suakim

If all goes according to plan, Jake Peacock has his radar locked on a knockout win over the dangerous Thai knockout machine inside the Ariake Arena on November 16.

The Canadian-Englishman continued in the same interview with SCMP:

"He's my most experienced opponent to date, but I'm coming out here to finish him, to put on a show, to make a statement, and make it spectacular."

