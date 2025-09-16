"ONE 173 is absolutely stacked" - Jake Peacock thrilled to land high-profile spot on ONE Championship's Japan card

Canadian-British striking maestro Jake Peacock is buzzing with excitement about his opportunity to compete at ONE 173 in Japan.

The Muay Thai striker is fired up and ready to deliver another masterful performance when he hops back into action for the third time under the promotional banner inside the iconic Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Nov. 16.

'The One' faces another stern test when he takes on Thai slugger Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai tiff.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jake Peacock expressed his genuine enthusiasm about competing at such a stacked event in one of combat sports' most passionate markets.

"I'm absolutely thrilled just for the opportunity to fight. I'd fight in my backyard if I had to," the 32-year-old shared.

"But to fight in Japan, even better. ONE 173 is absolutely stacked. I love Japan. I love to fight. All things are going in the right direction."

Fight fans can catch the Canadian-Italian athlete's encounter and the entire ONE 173 card at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, with tickets available here.

Jake Peacock enters this pivotal matchup in impressive form

Jake Peacock, who obtained his spot in the main roster of the world's largest martial arts organization by winning the Road to ONE: Canada tournament in 2024, has more than left his mark in the promotion.

In his promotional bow, 'The One' dished out a striking clinic to outpoint Japanese fighter Kohei Shinjo by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 58.

He moved to 2-0 with an impressive third-round TKO of veteran striker Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

Could he make it 3-0 against the ever-dangerous Suakim at ONE 173 in Tokyo? Let us know below!

