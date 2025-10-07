"He's got a different style" - Jake Peacock shares early pick for Superlek vs Yuki Yoza

Jake Peacock has weighed in on one of the most anticipated kickboxing matchups at ONE 173, and he's backing a Thai icon to come out on top against a hometown hero.

The Dunamis Muay Thai affiliate shared his thoughts on the upcoming dream bantamweight kickboxing joust between ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Japanese challenger Yuki Yoza.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Peacock praised Yoza's dynamic approach but ultimately gave the edge to 'The Kicking Machine' when these two go to war on the star-studded spectacle inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Jake Peacock said:

"I like Yuki, very dynamic. He's got a different style because of that Kyokushin style and the Japanese style. But I think Superlek's IQ is too good. I think Superlek can take the fight in many different directions. I think Superlek takes it."

The 32-year-old also revealed a personal connection to Yoza's background, having competed in the same striking discipline during his formative years. The striking specialist offered:

"Yeah, I fought when I was 18 in Kyokushin Karate at the World Championships. The same sport Yuki Yoza was first in. Great sport. Got me really tough mentally and physically, and it suited me well for Muay Thai as well."

Thankfully, he'd be able to catch this kickboxing slugfest inside the very venue come ONE 173, which he describes as an "absolutely stacked" showcase.

Peacock returns to action on the same card in a bantamweight Muay Thai matchup against Thai slugger Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin.

Watch Jake Peacock's full interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) below:

Jake Peacock's radar locked on putting Suakim to sleep in Tokyo

During the same interview with SCMP, Jake Peacock said he'll want nothing more than a highlight-reel finish in his third promotional appearance at ONE 173.

He noted:

"He's my most experienced opponent to date, but I'm coming out here to finish him, to put on a show, to make a statement, and make it spectacular."

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri lands inside the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Tickets are available for purchase here.

