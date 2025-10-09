“That's the goal, man” - Jake Peacock would love to ‘get in the ring’ with Superlek

Surging bantamweight Muay Thai contender Jake Peacock wants his idols-becoming-rivals moment against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The limb-different sensation has long admired ‘The Kicking Machine’ before he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization.

With his stock rising following consecutive victories over Kohei Shinjo and Shinji Suzuki, Peacock entertained the idea of potentially sharing the Circle with his idol.

In a recent South China Morning Post interview, ‘The One’ said he’ll be ready to face one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world:

"That's the goal, man. I want to fight the best. I have so much respect for Superlek. He's my favorite fighter. I'd love to get in the ring with him.”

With a 14-1 professional record, Peacock has become a revelation in the talent-stacked bantamweight Muay Thai ranks.

The Road to ONE: Canada winner will seek to continue his ascent at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri against Thai destroyer Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Superlek just so happens to be fighting on the same November 16 card as well, where he’ll face off against Japanese star Yuki Yoza.

Watch the full interview:

Jake Peacock says he'll throw down with anyone

Fighting comes naturally for Jake Peacock. There's really no rhyme or reason behind his desire to prove himself at the highest levels.

According to 'The One', all he needs is a name and a date, and he'll gladly sign the dotted line. He said in the same interview:

"You know what? Everyone's a target. Everyone's a target at 145 pounds. I don't care who it is. People send me a contract, and I just say yes. I've never turned down a fight. Throw me anyone, I'll be ready."

