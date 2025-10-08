“He's great at using all the tools” - Jake Peacock bares initial thoughts on Nabil Anane vs Jonathan Haggerty

Canadian limb-different Muay Thai star Jake ‘The One’ Peacock can’t wait to head back to the Circle when he faces off against Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16.

ONE 173 is an absolutely stacked card and is arguably the biggest event in ONE Championship history. The show features multiple world title showdowns, among them a highly anticipated battle between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane and bantamweight kickboxing king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

He told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“I think it's a tough one for Haggerty. I think Nabil's very good. He's great at using all the tools he's got and the range he's got. He's good at fighting on the outside and good at fighting on the inside. I think it’s a tough night for anyone. I know what I'd do to him if I were in there with him. I've already thought about that, but we won't get ahead of ourselves.”

Not just a fighter, but also a fan, Jake Peacock can’t wait to see Anane take on Haggerty, and he’s already made a quick pick for who he thinks will win.

Jake Peacock excited for Tokyo appearance on stacked ONE 173

‘The One’ Jake Peacock can’t wait to make his walk to the Circle this November when he takes on Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at Arake Arena.

Peacock is a fan favorite and will be going up against the wily Thai veteran in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

He told South China Morning Post:

“I'm absolutely thrilled just for the opportunity to fight. I'd fight in my backyard if I had to. But to fight in Japan, even better. ONE 173 is absolutely stacked. I love Japan. I love to fight. All things are going in the right direction.”

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.

