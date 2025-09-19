“I'm entering my prime now” - Jake Peacock promises fans the best fight against tough Suakim at ONE 173

Jake Peacock has defied all expectations since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization.

From winning Road to ONE: Canada to devastating established veteran strikers, the English-born Canadian has carved a memorable run after back-to-back impressive performances.

‘The One’ turned heads in his dominant debut victory over Kohei Shinjo, followed by a masterful dissection of Shinji Suzuki.

As far as the affable limb-different fighter is concerned, the best is yet to come.

Peacock will look to continue his rise in the stacked bantamweight Muay Thai ranks when he faces dangerous Thai destroyer Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in his pre-event interview, Peacock revealed his confidence entering his stiffest challenge yet:

"I'm entering my prime now. I wouldn't say I've reached it. I wouldn't say I'm in the middle of it. I'd say I'm entering my prime, which I'm thrilled about because I've taken little damage in my entire career.”

Suakim presents a tough test for Peacock. The former three-division Lumpinee Stadium champion brings over 200 professional fights and chilling knockout power.

But ‘The One’ doesn’t mind being the underdog and will look to shock the world anew at ONE 173.

Watch the full interview:

Jake Peacock jokes he's jealous of Suakim's hair

Jake Peacock is keeping his good old sense of humor ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

The Canadian-Englishman, who shaved his head for his last bout, quipped about being envious of Suakim's marvelous hairline.

'The One' told SCMP:

"November 16th, I'm going to bring it all. The only thing I won't be bringing is a hairline like Suakim's got. I wish I had his."

