Jake Peacock ready to take his career to the next level in ONE: "I'm going to start taking out big names"

Jake Peacock is setting his sights on elite-level opposition as he prepares for his third ONE Championship appearance on one of the promotion’s most stacked shows ever.

The English-born Canadian is confident that his bantamweight Muay Thai encounter with Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri marks the beginning of his ascent toward the division's top contenders.

‘The One’ faces the all-action Thai on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where he seeks to extend his perfect 2-0 promotional record while establishing himself as a legitimate threat in the weight bracket.

During his interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Road To ONE: Canada winner outlined his ambitious plans for climbing the divisional rankings while expressing confidence about his current trajectory.

"Signing with ONE now, going into my third fight, I'm going to start taking out some big names. Suakim's a great start, and I'm going to build a legacy," Jake Peacock shared.

Thus far, he's more than lived up to his hype in the world's largest martial arts organization. His three-round scrap against Kohei Shinjo showed he has the mettle and a lot of weapons at his disposal if things get tough.

Meanwhile, Peacock demonstrated that he has finishing power in his arsenal too, captured in his third-round TKO triumph over Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.

The Dunamis Muay Thai man may be up against another tough opponent come Nov. 16, but he lives for moments like these. When the Circle door closes, he'll be ready to rumble and put on a show for the masses.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

Jake Peacock is ready to put a halt to Suakim's win streak in highlight-reel fashion

Suakim rides into this bantamweight Muay Thai contest on a run of five back-to-back victories, which includes a pair of knockouts against Deniz Demirkapu and Komawut FA Group.

Jake Peacock, however, plans to put a stop to that impressive streak in search of another highlight-reel moment in ONE Championship.

"He's my most experienced opponent to date, but I'm coming out here to finish him, to put on a show, to make a statement, and make it spectacular," he shared in the same interview with SCMP.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and onefc.com for any updates and how-to-watch info on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. Tickets for the spectacle can be purchased here.

