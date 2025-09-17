Jake Peacock admits there’s one thing he’s envious of about Suakim: “I wish I had his”

While rising ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Jake Peacock is preparing for a statement performance at ONE 173, he’s also making sure to keep his sense of humor during the intense training camp.

'The One' will face seasoned Thai veteran Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai banger on Nov. 16, as part of the massive spectacle set to take place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

In the lead-up to this fight, Peacock has shown his lighter side while maintaining complete confidence in his abilities. The charismatic Canadian-Englishman even quipped about the only thing he’s envious of his foe, Suakim.

In his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Peacock delivered a playful jab while expressing his readiness for the biggest fight of his career.

"November 16th, I'm going to bring it all. The only thing I won't be bringing is a hairline like Suakim's got. I wish I had his," he quipped.

Peacock has established himself as one of the most inspiring fighters not just in the promotion, but perhaps in combat sports. The Road to ONE: Canada winner has captivated audiences in the world’s largest martial arts organization with his story and immense talent.

His stellar performances in victories over Kohei Shinjo and, most recently, Shinji Suzuki, have made him an absolute fan-favorite.

However, Suakim presents a whole different challenge. The former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion has over 200 career fights to his name, and will enter this match-up on the heels of five straight wins.

Watch the full interview:

Jake Peacock reveals his biggest advantage against Suakim

Jake Peacock knows that the heavy-handed Suakim will test him like never before.

'The One' has been waiting for an opportunity to showcase his elite chops against a high-profile opponent, and this match against the Thai slugger could take his career to the next level.

In the same interview, the limb-different fighter explained why he has the tools to halt Suakim's momentum:

"I'm too dynamic. I can fight on the inside, I can fight on the outside. I've got heart, I've got mentality, and I'm going to bring it all.”

