“It's gonna be tough” - Jake Peacock makes early pick for Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri ONE 173 main event

English-born Canadian fighter Jake Peacock sees a tightly fought title showdown between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri in their headlining unification bout at ONE 173 next month in Japan. He, however, is leaning towards the Thai superstar retaining the featherweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

Superbon will defend his championship belt against their division's interim champion, Noiri, at ONE 173. There are seven world title fights on offer at the marquee event happening on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jake Peacock, who is also slated to compete at ONE 173, shared his take on the Superbon-Noiri clash, highlighting that while he is not discounting what hometown bet Noiri is capable of, he likes the chances of Superbon coming out victorious.

Ad

Trending

The 32-year-old limb different fighter Peacock said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I like them both. I think it's gonna be tough for Noiri. I think Superbon might take it."

Check out what Peacock had to say below (beginning at 6:53):

Ad

Superbon will make his first defense of the featherweight kickboxing title after returning to the top of the division back in January.

For his part, Noiri is out to sustain the momentum he has built after winning back-to-back matches, the last one in March, where he won the featherweight interim belt by defeating Tawanchai PK Saenchai by TKO.

Jake Peacock excited to be part of ONE 173

At ONE 173, Jake Peacock will battle Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a bantamweight Muay Thai match. It is an opportunity that he is truly grateful for and excited about.

Ad

'The One' shared his thoughts on it in an interview with the South China Morning Post, pointing out that to be part of a stacked card like ONE 173 is a great development for his career.

Peacock, who has a missing right forearm, which did not fully grow while he was still in the womb, said:

"I'm absolutely thrilled just for the opportunity to fight. I'd fight in my backyard if I had to," the 32-year-old shared. But to fight in Japan, even better. ONE 173 is absolutely stacked. I love Japan. I love to fight. All things are going in the right direction."

Ad

Jake Peacock has been undefeated in two matches to date in ONE Championship. He had an impressive third-round TKO win in his last match in February over Japanese Shinji Suzuki.

His opponent at ONE 176, Suakim, meanwhile, has been on a roll, winning fight straight, the most recent in August by decision at the expense of Zafer Sayik of Turkey.

For more information on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.