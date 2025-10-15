“I'm up for anything” - Jake Peacock open to testing his skills in kickboxing realm

English-born Canadian striker Jake Peacock believes his elite striking skills will translate well under a kickboxing ruleset.

The surging bantamweight Muay Thai contender expressed willingness to compete across multiple striking disciplines beyond his foundation.

‘The One’ is always hungry for new challenges, and explained why he won’t turn down a kickboxing fight if offered.

Peacock told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in a recent interview:

"I'd love to fight kickboxing. Honestly, I just love to fight. I love to scrap. If they send me a kickboxing belt, I'm taking it. Muay Thai. I honestly thought when I was told I'd probably be on Japan, I thought it would be kickboxing. I'm up for anything. I just want to fight.”

After earning his contract by winning the Road to ONE: Canada, Peacock has impressed with back-to-back wins over Kohei Shinjo and Shinji Suzuki on the global stage.

If he keeps putting on sensational performances, perhaps potential opportunities in kickboxing will open up for the versatile striker.

In the meantime, Peacock must focus on the task at hand at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

On November 16, the 30-year-old limb-different warrior will face former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin of Thailand at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Watch the full interview:

Jake Peacock reflects on the harsh reality of combat sports

Jake Peacock understands that everybody wants to win, but victory is reserved for only a few.

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, and 'The One' knows he must remain ruthless on his quest to reach elite status. He told SCMP:

"I'd like to stop anyone. But there's a lot of people with dreams, and they're writing their legacies right now. Everyone's out to crush each other's legacy and crush their dreams. That's the sport we're in.”

