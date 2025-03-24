Nabil Anane credits upset win over Superlek in Japan to Mehdi Zatout's mentorship: "I'm proud of my team"

Reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane successfully avenged his loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 last Sunday inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Anane unanimously beat Superlek and became the first athlete to score a knockdown against the Thai superstar during his career under the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 20-year-old phenom gave props to his team, especially to his head coach Mehdi Zatout, for giving him all the help and guidance he needed for this match, as he stated during the ONE 172 post-fight press conference:

"Thank you everyone. I feel so happy. And tonight, I did great work, and I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of my team, I'm proud of everyone. Thank you so much, to everyone who have always been behind me. I had so much sacrifice for this fight for years and before this fight."

Watch the full ONE 172 post-event press conference here:

The Thai-Algerian star also extended his win streak to six while simultaneously giving 'The Kicking Machine' his second defeat in the promotion.

Nabil Anane feels bad about not winning the undisputed title at ONE 172 despite victory over Superlek

Originally, Nabil Anane's fight with Superlek at ONE 172 was for the undisputed world title, but since Superlek failed the hydration test, he was stripped of the belt, and their match was downgraded into a three-round, non-world title fight.

Although there were no championships on the line during the match, Nabil Anane was still happy that he handed Superlek a loss, as he stated during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

"And the title, I feel bad that it wasn't a match with a title. But what can I do, I don't now, I had [made] a lot of sacrifices also for this fight, because Superlek was, to beat him, to fight him and win was one of my goals. But I thought that I would have the title also. I would have the belt here or here, but it's okay next time."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

