  • Nabil Anane has a message for Jonathan Haggerty: “If you want to, let's go”

Nabil Anane has a message for Jonathan Haggerty: “If you want to, let's go”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 07, 2025 06:47 GMT
Nabil Anane (L) and Jonathan Haggerty (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Nabil Anane (L) and Jonathan Haggerty (R) | Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane isn't backing down from a potential superfight with Jonathan Haggerty.

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian phenom has his sights set on a champion versus champion showdown that would determine the best 145-pound striker on the planet.

Anane holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown, while Haggerty rules the kickboxing division in the same weight class.

What makes this potential matchup even more intriguing is the contrasting fortunes both champions have had against pound-for-pound great Superlek Kiatmoo9. The towering Anane dominated 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 172 last March, while Haggerty suffered a brutal knockout loss to the Thai superstar in under a round last year.

That stark difference in results has given the Pattaya native plenty of confidence heading into potential negotiations for the superfight.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the lanky striker stated:

"For now, I don't know, maybe Haggerty against me for the title and for the multi-sport title because that time when he fought Superlek, the game was quite quick. He didn't do anything, you know. So maybe he will agree [to fight] against me and he said he's the one who's gonna stop me, but I'm not saying much, you know."
The Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy added:

“Let's go. If you want to, let's go!”

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Nabil Anane says he'll always be respectful of Jonathan Haggerty, other rivals

Despite his bold challenge, Nabil Anane remains humble when discussing potential opponents.

True to form, Anane emphasized his respect for veterans like Haggerty and other established fighters in the promotion.

Even after the great heights he reached, the 21-year-old carries the same humility that endeared him to fans worldwide.

"Everybody has been quite respectful. I respect everyone. I'm the youngest now, so I can't disrespect anyone. I have big respect for everyone that's older than me. I can't disrespect them," the 6-foot-4 sensation explained.

