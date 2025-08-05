Nabil Anane not keen on trash talking potential rivals: “I can’t disrespect anyone”

The undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane, is the type to turn the other cheek when faced with unpleasantness.The 21-year-old phenom has been used to opponents looking down on him before due to his youth, inexperience, and lanky frame, among other things.Some talked trash just to get a mental advantage over the Thai-Algerian wonder.But rather than engage anyone in what he perceives as an unnecessary war of words, Anane would rather let the ring decide on dealing with animosity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince joining the home of martial arts and rising through the ranks, Nabil Anane said the high-level opponents he faced all embraced the Bushido code.That said, the 6-foot-4 promises to exercise humility throughout his career, the same trait that made him an absolute fan favorite.He said to South China Morning Post:&quot;Everybody has been quite respectful. I respect everyone. I'm the youngest now, so I can't disrespect anyone, you know.&quot;Anane continued:&quot;I have big, big respect for everyone that's older than me. I can't disrespect them, you know.&quot;Truth be told, Nabil Anane can justify being a little cocky, considering he emerged victorious in his last seven straight bouts.Still, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin chooses to keep his feet on the ground, regardless of the heights he has reached.Nabil Anane says he's still the same after achieving world champion statusLife remains the same for Nabil Anane after realizing his lifelong dream. The Thai-Algerian is enjoying the spoils of becoming a ONE world champion, since he's living more comfortably nowadays.The 21-year-old has also gotten used to his newfound fame, which admittedly took some time to adjust to. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Team Mehdi Zatout star pupil, though, insists he's still the same guy he's always been. He told SCMP:&quot;I'm still chasing all my dreams. I still have many things to achieve. I'll still work the same way, and I still have many things to do, you know. So I don't feel any difference.&quot;Watch the full interview: