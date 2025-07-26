  • home icon
  • New bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane welcomes any and all challengers: "If anyone wants to fight me"

New bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane welcomes any and all challengers: "If anyone wants to fight me"

By James De Rozario
Modified Jul 26, 2025 03:02 GMT
ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is wasting no time establishing himself as one of the best strikers on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Just slightly over a month after his elevation to the undisputed king of the division, the 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation has made it clear that he's ready to face any challenger who steps up to test his newly acquired championship credentials.

"But me, I'm open for everyone. If anyone wants to fight me, let's go, you know, just come on, wait and let's fight," Nabil Anane told the South China Morning Post earlier this month.

The Team Mehdi Zatout star's willingness to face all comers demonstrates his eagerness to continue leaving a lasting impression in the promotion, even if it means going up against fellow elites or titleholders across other divisions.

His open-door policy comes as he continues riding a seven-fight winning streak that includes a redemption victory over ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and a vicious first-round knockout of Nico Carrillo.

Nabil Anane eyes unprecedented six-belt dominance

Nabil Anane's ambitions extend far beyond simply defending his current 26 pounds of gold, as he's revealed an unprecedented blueprint for striking division domination.

"My goal is to become a three-division champion. Bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight," Anane declared during an in-ring interview at ONE Friday Fights 114.
"For these three divisions, I want to be a champion in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. So that's six belts. I want all six of them."
The towering striker's audacious plan would require him to capture championship gold across three weight classes in two different striking disciplines, representing one of the most ambitious championship pursuits in combat sports history.

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
