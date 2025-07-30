"I'm still the same" - Nabil Anane says becoming world champion has not changed him at all 

The Muay Thai striking maestro, Nabil Anane, remains grounded despite his elevation to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, insisting that championship gold hasn't altered his approach or mentality.The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation was recently upgraded from interim to undisputed champion status, adding another accolade to his already impressive resume at such a young age. During his discussion with South China Morning Post (SCMP), Nabil Anane said:&quot;For me, I'm still the same. You know, everything's still the same. I'm still chasing all my dreams. I still have many things to achieve.&quot;He continued by saying:&quot;So I'll still work the same way, and I still have many things to do, you know. So I don't feel any difference.&quot;The Team Mehdi Zatout star's humble response demonstrates the mature mindset that has characterized his rapid rise through ONE Championship's striking divisions.His insistence that he's &quot;still chasing all my dreams&quot; reflects his ambitious blueprint to capture six championship belts across three weight classes in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.While it will be far from easy, his professional attitude toward success should help him succeed, whatever the future holds for the talented young Thai-Algerian striking machine. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNabil Anane reveals immediate world title plans in ONE ChampionshipNabil Anane doubled down on his ambitious plan to conquer three divisions across Muay Thai and kickboxing on the global stage of ONE Championship.In the same interview with SCMP, the Pattaya-based fighter shared:&quot;I would like to have two belts in this division and the next division, it's featherweight. I would like to have two belts too, and maybe if it's possible to go to lightweight, I'll go to lightweight in the future and get two belts in Muay Thai, in kickboxing.&quot;The young gun is 2-0 in 2025. After putting Nico Carrillo to sleep in January, Anane returned with a striking clinic to topple Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their rematch at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.Watch his full interview with SCMP below: