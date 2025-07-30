  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I'm still the same" - Nabil Anane says becoming world champion has not changed him at all 

"I'm still the same" - Nabil Anane says becoming world champion has not changed him at all 

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:14 GMT
ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]

The Muay Thai striking maestro, Nabil Anane, remains grounded despite his elevation to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, insisting that championship gold hasn't altered his approach or mentality.

Ad

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation was recently upgraded from interim to undisputed champion status, adding another accolade to his already impressive resume at such a young age. During his discussion with South China Morning Post (SCMP), Nabil Anane said:

"For me, I'm still the same. You know, everything's still the same. I'm still chasing all my dreams. I still have many things to achieve."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So I'll still work the same way, and I still have many things to do, you know. So I don't feel any difference."

The Team Mehdi Zatout star's humble response demonstrates the mature mindset that has characterized his rapid rise through ONE Championship's striking divisions.

His insistence that he's "still chasing all my dreams" reflects his ambitious blueprint to capture six championship belts across three weight classes in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Ad

While it will be far from easy, his professional attitude toward success should help him succeed, whatever the future holds for the talented young Thai-Algerian striking machine.

Ad

Nabil Anane reveals immediate world title plans in ONE Championship

Nabil Anane doubled down on his ambitious plan to conquer three divisions across Muay Thai and kickboxing on the global stage of ONE Championship.

In the same interview with SCMP, the Pattaya-based fighter shared:

"I would like to have two belts in this division and the next division, it's featherweight. I would like to have two belts too, and maybe if it's possible to go to lightweight, I'll go to lightweight in the future and get two belts in Muay Thai, in kickboxing."
Ad

The young gun is 2-0 in 2025. After putting Nico Carrillo to sleep in January, Anane returned with a striking clinic to topple Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their rematch at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

youtube-cover
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications