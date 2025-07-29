Bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane laments potential moves to featherweight and lightweight

Standing at 6-foot-4 and blessed with a pterodactyl-like wingspan, it's quite baffling to think that the towering Nabil Anane once comfortably made the ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai limit.The 21-year-old phenom has certainly unlocked his full potential since making the move to the 145-pound division, where he now reigns supreme as the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.However, here's a scary thought for every striker on the planet. It appears Nabil Anane is not done growing yet. Not just physically, but also mentally.Appearing in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Anane revealed his ambitious plans to conquer multiple weight classes and possibly even join ONE's prestigious group of two-sport world champions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Thai-Algerian striker said:&quot;I would like to have two belts in this division and the next division, it's featherweight. I would like to have two belts too, and maybe if it's possible to go to lightweight, I'll go to lightweight in the future and get two belts in Muay Thai, in kickboxing.&quot;There's no question that Anane possesses the size, skill, and grit to succeed in the 155 and 170-pound Muay Thai and, quite possibly, kickboxing divisions.If the Team Mehdi Zatout star pupil does leap to a higher weight class one day, it would be a treat to see him in dream fights against ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai or even two-sport lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel.Nabil Anane says he's down to scrap against anybody, anytimeEmerging victorious in his last seven bouts, it's safe to say that Nabil Anane has struck fear into the entire 145-pound Muay Thai ranks.While there are always new contenders hoping to get a shot at 26 pounds of gold, challengers aren't exactly lining up to face the 6-foot-4 walking mismatch.In his recent South China Morning Post interview, Anane confidently claimed he'll throw down against anybody brave enough to sign the dotted line.&quot;I'm open for everyone. If anyone wants to fight me, let's go, you know. Just come on, wait and let's fight!&quot;Keep up with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Anane's multi-division aspirations.Watch Nabil Anane's SCMP interview in its entirety: