Relive Nabil Anane’s striking masterclass over Superlek at ONE 172 in Saitama

Nabil Anane knew he had a score to settle against old tormentor 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena at ONE 172 this past March.

The Thai-Algerian arrived in the "Land of the Rising Sun" game to prove to the pound-for-pound great why he wasn't the same man he knocked out back in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Nabil Anane connected for fun in the opening round of their Muay Thai joust in Japan. The young gun used his height and reach advantage to pour down one combination after another on the rather stunned-looking Kiatmoo9 Gym product.

He continued brushing aside 'The Kicking Machine's attacks without fear.

More beautiful combinations, terrifying head kicks, and heavy punches came in the direction of Superlek, and he even dropped him once to the canvas—the first man to do so in ONE Championship—on his way to a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

ONE Championship uploaded a short clip of the pair's three-round scrap in Saitama a couple of days back, asking fans whether they'd like to see the pair run it back for the third time on the global stage.

Aside from avenging his defeat to Superlek, the Team Mehdi Zatout star extended his vaunted winning streak to seven. His lengthy victorious streak also includes an incredible first-round destruction of knockout merchant Nico Carrillo in January this year.

Nabil Anane says he won't shy away from super fights

Nabil Anane, who was recently elevated to the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, knows he has a bigger target on his back and a lengthy list of warriors eager to prove their worth against his tricky build.

The six-foot-four striking machine, however, said he has no issues about facing anyone the promotion pits him against.

Speaking to Nick Atkin last month, Nabil Anane talked about potentially facing Superlek in a rubber match and a feisty firefight alongside ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty:

"I don’t know. I don’t know. If it should be, of course, why not? I won’t refuse any fights, you know. Just come on weight and just fight. Would be great. I like Japan."

Anane was referring to ONE Championship's blockbuster return to Japan, ONE 173, which goes down inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

