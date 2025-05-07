WATCH: Nabil Anane exacts revenge over old nemesis Superlek Kiatmoo9 in dominant and emotional victory in Japan

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane had no love lost for ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 during their much-anticipated rematch at ONE 172 this past March.

The 21-year-old had a score to settle with 'The Kicking Machine', as the all-time great striker spoiled his June 2023 promotional debut with a one-punch body shot knockout.

When they crossed paths for a second time, the Thai-Algerian rising star overwhelmed Superlek and shockingly dropped him with a rushing combo to close out the opening round. Fans expected the Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate to mount a comeback, but Anane determinedly prevented him from doing so.

The Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate kept the pressure on for the remainder of the fight, exacting his revenge via unanimous decision.

Watch the highlights of their fight below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Aside from avenging his promotional debut defeat to the 29-year-old, Anane extended his vaunted winning streak to seven. This run also features his incredible first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo in January to win the interim 145-pound Muay Thai crown.

Liam Harrison applauds Nabil Anane for defeating Superlek

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison was among Nabil Anane's doubters entering his rematch with Superlek, and he is glad that the 6-foot-4 striking machine has continued to prove him wrong.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, 'Hitman' talked about Anane's win over his good friend Superlek:

"And if anyone is going to, I'm glad it's him, because he does seem like a nice kid. I wrote him off against Nico. I didn't see how he'd win that. And then I said afterwards, I said, 'look, I love being proven wrong when it's someone putting in the work, who's putting in the time, who's putting in the hours.'"

Watch the entire interview below:

