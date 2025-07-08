“I won’t refuse” - Muay Thai kingpin Nabil Anane says he’d welcome matches with Superlek, Jonathan Haggerty in Japan

The reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand, is looking to return later this year, and the 21-year-old is eyeing a massive card in 'the land of the rising sun.'
Anane wants in on the blockbuster ONE 173 card in Tokyo, and he already has a couple of opponents in mind that he would like to face.
The Team Mehdi Zatout standout mentioned about potential rematch with a former two-division, two-sport king, 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9, and English multi-sport, multi-division titleholder 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Anane talked about potentially facing Superlek and Haggerty, when asked, as long as they made weight.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He stated:
"I don’t know. I don’t know. If it should be, of course, why not? I won’t refuse any fights, you know. Just come on weight and just fight. Would be great. I like Japan."
The six-foot-four-inch tall Anane is a force to be reckoned with in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he has proven to be an absolute menace at bantamweight. Thus, fans can't wait to see Nabil Anane back in the ONE Championship ring.
ONE Championship returns to Tokyo for massive ONE 173 card
ONE Championship is headed back for another banger with ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.
The event will be live in the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website or head over to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their location.
In the main event, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand will attempt to unify the gold against interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan.
In the co-main event, ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane rematches former divisional king 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event live.