“I won’t refuse” - Muay Thai kingpin Nabil Anane says he’d welcome matches with Superlek, Jonathan Haggerty in Japan

The reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand, is looking to return later this year, and the 21-year-old is eyeing a massive card in 'the land of the rising sun.'

Ad

Anane wants in on the blockbuster ONE 173 card in Tokyo, and he already has a couple of opponents in mind that he would like to face.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout mentioned about potential rematch with a former two-division, two-sport king, 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9, and English multi-sport, multi-division titleholder 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Anane talked about potentially facing Superlek and Haggerty, when asked, as long as they made weight.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He stated:

"I don’t know. I don’t know. If it should be, of course, why not? I won’t refuse any fights, you know. Just come on weight and just fight. Would be great. I like Japan."

The six-foot-four-inch tall Anane is a force to be reckoned with in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he has proven to be an absolute menace at bantamweight. Thus, fans can't wait to see Nabil Anane back in the ONE Championship ring.

Ad

ONE Championship returns to Tokyo for massive ONE 173 card

ONE Championship is headed back for another banger with ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

The event will be live in the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website or head over to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their location.

Ad

In the main event, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand will attempt to unify the gold against interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan.

In the co-main event, ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane rematches former divisional king 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.