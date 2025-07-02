“It’s incredible” - ‘Reug Reug’ says schools in Senegal teach children about his achievements

The Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane of Senegal, is entering rarified air in his home country, a space only reserved for legends.
The 33-year-old superstar says that teachers in Senegal now teach children about his victories in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, 'Reug Reug' addressed growing level of influence in his home country.
The Senegalese wrestling sensation said:
"I’m actually a case study in secondary schools now. So when kids are in secondary school, there’s a subject exam where the questions are about me. It’s incredible. What an honor it is for a sportsman to achieve in life. I strive to be the greatest sportsman I can be, but to be on school papers is something I could never dream of."
'Reug Reug' is getting ready to return to action later this year to defend his gold against a familiar foe in Anatoly Malykhin, and the Senegalese superstar is confident he can get the job done once again and solidify his status as the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world.
Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane set to rematch Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan
Senegalese superstar Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is ready to face two-division MMA king 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia for the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world title.
The two meet in the co-main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.
