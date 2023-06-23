Nabil Anane on having his parent’s support: “My mother didn’t like me fighting”

Nabil Anane was candid about his mother initially not wanting him to be a fighter.

For those who aren’t aware, Anane could be the next young superstar in ONE Championship. The 19-year-old holds a lifetime Muay Thai record of 33-4-1, earning a solid reputation before joining the Asia-based promotion. The Thai-Algerian fighter will make his ONE debut later this week, but first, he did an interview with the promotion to introduce himself to fans.

During the interview with ONE, Anane had this to say about his mother supporting his fighting career after being skeptical at first:

“When I was young, my mother didn’t like me fighting so much because she was scared. But now that she has seen my success, and that I’m doing very well, she’s okay with it. She’s still scared, of course.”

Nabil Anane will have a massive opportunity to make a statement in his promotional debut. Anane hopes to make a statement in the flyweight Muay Thai division by taking out Superlek Kiatmoo9, a 4x Muay Thai world champion and the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Superlek holds a promotional Muay Thai record of 6-0, along with his 3-1 kickboxing record. The 27-year-old superstar has fought twice this year, securing kickboxing wins against Daniel Puertas and Danial Williams. He now plans to continue building momentum by taking out the nineteen-year-old.

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane will be the co-main event for the second part of ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down this Friday, June 23, at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be watched live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes