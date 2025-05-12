Nabil Anane says he enjoyed Muay Thai more than taekwondo and karate growing up: “I have a black belt in both” 

The 'Art of Eight Limbs' is a way of life for the Thai. More than just a hobby, for many, it can be a way to put food on the table. But for interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, it was never about survival. It was about passion for the striking arts.
Even before Muay Thai, he had been immersed in various striking disciplines, including taekwondo and karate. He spoke about his childhood in martial arts in an exclusive interview with Nickynachat, and said:
"But, before Muay Thai, when I was a kid, when I was practicing, I studied taekwondo and karate. I have a black belt in both. Karate, I was 6 years old, taekwondo, I was 7 years old. I've competed in taekwondo for years."
It wasn't always smooth sailing, and there were times when Anane just wanted to quit and rest. He added:
"I didn't want to do it myself. Some days I was forced to do it because I was tired. But looking at it these days, the forced things were worth it."
At the end of the day, Anane, looking back at what he has endured and how far he's gone because of it, said that:
"I'm happy."
Towering phenom Nabil Anane says his sheer passion for fighting led him to Muay Thai
Unlike many of his peers, Nabil Anane didn’t come to Muay Thai out of hardship. There was no financial pressure pushing him into the ring. He simply enjoyed the fight game. He said:
"I chose to fight Muay Thai because I like it. I fight because I like it. It’s not because I was born in a difficult situation that I chose to do Muay Thai, but it’s my passion for Muay Thai that led me to this."
Watch the full interview below: