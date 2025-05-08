“I fight because I like it” - Towering phenom Nabil Anane says his sheer passion for fighting led him to Muay Thai

Nabil Anane didn't need any excuse but for the sheer love of fighting to get into Muay Thai.

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion revealed in an interview with Nickynachat that he pursued Muay Thai because he just loves to fight.

Anane added that he wasn't forced into the sport, and he actively chose to pursue a career in the beautiful art of eight limbs.

He said:

"I chose to fight Muay Thai because I like it. I fight because I like it. It’s not because I was born in a difficult situation that I chose to do Muay Thai, but it’s my passion for Muay Thai that led me to this."

Nabil Anane quickly rose to prominence within the Muay Thai circles and became the youngest-ever WBC Muay Thai world champion at 17 years old.

After taking a second WBC Muay Thai strap, the 6-foot-4 star made his way to the big leagues when he joined ONE Championship in June 2023.

Anane, however, fell in his debut when he lost to Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9 via first-round knockout in June 2023.

Nevertheless, Anane quickly recovered from the defeat and put the entire ONE Championship promotion on notice.

Anane went on a tear and racked up a seven-fight winning streak that catapulted his name into superstardom.

In the sixth match of that winning streak, Anane captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he knocked out Nico Carrillo in the first round of their ONE 170 matchup in Thailand.

Anane then avenged his earlier defeat to Superlek with a unanimous decision win in their non-title bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 172 in Japan.

Nabil Anane says he knew he was taking down Superlek heading into their rematch at ONE 172

Nothing could have shaken Nabil Anane's confidence heading into his rematch against Superlek at ONE 172.

In the same interview with Nickynachat, Anane said he had extreme self-belief when he made the walk to the ring inside the hallowed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

He said:

"I was sure that I could do better than before. I'm sure that it won't be like the first fight. My mindset, I set it not to be like the first round [of the first fight]."

Watch Anane's entire interview below:

