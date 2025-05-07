Nabil Anane says he brought a different fire into Superlek sequel in Saitama: "I was sure that I could do better"

When teenage sensation Nabil Anane stepped into the ONE Circle for his highly anticipated rematch with 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172, he brought a completely different mindset than in their first encounter.

The Thai-Algerian phenom, who stunned Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title, faced the Kiatmoo9 Gym in a non-title bout inside Japan's historic Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Unlike the first encounter, which ended in a first-round loss for the towering young star, he took charge of the tie and dropped Superlek once en route to a comfortable unanimous decision win in Saitama, Japan:

"I was sure that I could do better than before. I'm sure that it won't be like the first fight. My mindset, I set it not to be like the first round [of the first fight]," Nabil Anane told Nickynachat during a recent exchange.

The 21-year-old's statement triumph in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' bumped up his winning streak to seven in a row—a run that started just three months after losing to 'The Kicking Machine'.

Along the way, he's also taken out the likes of Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, and Soe Lin Oo.

Fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE 172 can watch the full event replay at watch.onefc.com for free.

Watch his full interview with Nickynachat here:

Nabil Anane says his impressive win streak is a product of "a lot of hard training"

During the event's post-fight press conference, Nabil Anane revealed his recipe for his newfound success on the global stage of the promotion.

While many argue that the fighter, who stands at a towering six-foot-four, is gifted with natural attributes that make him unstoppable, the Team Mehdi Zatout begs to differ:

"It's not [why I've been good]. I got a lot of hard training. I trained very hard for this. If being tall is the sole reason that you can win, I want to invite everyone who is tall to come and fight and become a champion."

