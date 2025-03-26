Towering Nabil Anane says his success doesn’t just come from his imposing physical gifts: “I got a lot of hard training”

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand is one of the most physically imposing fighters in the ring, especially at a towering six-foot-four-inches tall.

But the 20-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout is more than just his freakish height and reach. According to Anane, he puts just as much hard work in the gym as any other elite fighter.

Addressing the media at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang post-event press conference, Anane talked about how and why he's been so successful in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 20-year-old phenom said:

"It's not. I got a lot of hard training. I trained very hard for this. If being tall is the sole reason that you can win, I want to invite everyone who is tall to come and fight and become a champion."

Anane is fresh off a staggering three-round unanimous decision victory over former bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan last Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via video on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane on not being able to take undisputed crown from Superlek: "it's okay next time"

Despite the divisional king Superlek losing the belt on the scales prior to their matchup, Nabil Anane was unable to win the undisputed crown due to the fight being converted to a three-round non-title title.

But even being slightly disappointed, Anane is looking forward to one day becoming the division's true king in a potential trilogy with 'The Kicking Machine'.

Anane told the media:

"And the title, I feel bad that it wasn't a match with a title. But what can I do, I don't know I had a lot of sacrifices also for this fight, because Superlek was, to beat him, to fight him and win was one of my goals. But I thought that I would have the title also. I would have the belt here or here, but it's okay next time."

