  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “You can see he's leveled up a lot” - Chatri Sityodtong praises Nabil Anane for explosive performance against Nico Carrillo

“You can see he's leveled up a lot” - Chatri Sityodtong praises Nabil Anane for explosive performance against Nico Carrillo

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 22, 2025 10:46 GMT
Chatri Sityodtong and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Chatri Sityodtong and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was more than impressed by Nabil Anane's clinical destruction of Scottish standout 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo last January.

Ad

Anane captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a first-round annihilation of the No.3-ranked divisional contender at ONE 170 in Bangkok. And according to ONE's head honcho, Anane has increased greatly in skill.

Speaking at the ONE 170 post-fight press conference, Sityodtong was all praise for Anane.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"Yeah, I'm shocked. I mean, Nabil, you can see he's leveled up a lot. You can see his confidence has grown. And, you know, at six foot four, he's genuinely, amongst the very, very best in the world."

With the victory, Anane sets up a highly anticipated world title unification bout against reigning divisional champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ad

That fight goes down this weekend and will crown an undisputed king of the division.

Meanwhile, Carrillo has announced that he will be moving up to featherweight, having had difficulty making the bantamweight limit.

Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 throw down in bantamweight Muay Thai unification bout at ONE 172 in Japan

Six-foot-four-inch tall Algerian-Thai star Nabil Anane will attempt to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against reigning titleholder 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand.

Ad

The two trade strikes in a five-round battle for the undisputed throne at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी