“I feel no pain anymore” - Superlek warns Nabil Anane that he’s coming in at a hundred percent for unification war

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand has fired warning shots at Algerian-Thai rival Nabil Anane ahead of their highly anticipated world title unification bout this weekend.

The 29-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym representative has fully recovered from his injuries and is now back in full force, just in time for the all-important clash with the interim titleholder.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek says he no longer has to worry about his body being at a hundred percent.

'The Kicking Machine' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I've realized that I have been injured since December 9. The injury wasn't that serious, but I tried to take good care of it. In the end, it took me more than a month to recover to 100 percent. Now, I feel no pain anymore."

Suffice it to say, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the best in the world when all cylinders are firing. And this weekend, fans can expect the absolute best version of 'The Kicking Machine' in the ONE Championship ring.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane battle for bantamweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE 172 in Japan

Two-division, two-sport world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is ready to battle interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand this weekend.

The two face off in a highly anticipated rematch for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

