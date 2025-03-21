“I just want a victory against him” - Nabil Anane says he would have fought Superlek regardless if there was a belt on the line

For newly crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand, the 26 pounds of gold currently draped over his shoulders doesn't carry more weight than beating the man he will fight to keep it.

Ad

Anane is set for a highly anticipated rematch against divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 this weekend, as ONE Championship looks to crown an undisputed world champion.

The six-foot-four-inch tall Anane says beating Superlek is more important than just keeping the belt, and that's what he is fully fixated on.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Anane talked about the significance of his world title unification showdown with 'The Kicking Machine.'

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 20-year-old phenom said:

"I want the victory. I don’t want the belt. I just want to win against Superlek. It’s not the same. But unfortunately, he’s the champ. If he wasn’t the champ, it’s ok too. I just want a victory against him because I have lost once."

Needless to say, Anane is heading into the toughest test of his young career, and if he emerges victorious, it will etch his name into history as one of the greatest in 'the art of eight limbs.'

Ad

Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 battle for divisional supremacy in ONE 172 world title rematch

Six-foot-four-inch tall phenom Nabil Anane is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against reigning king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two lock horns in a five-round war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.