  • “Many guys want to take your place” - Nabil Anane shares his biggest realization after becoming interim champ

"Many guys want to take your place" - Nabil Anane shares his biggest realization after becoming interim champ

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 20, 2025 09:22 GMT
Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Newly crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand realized a lot after winning ONE Championship gold in his last outing.

The 20-year-old six-foot-four-inch tall phenom captured a piece of the division's throne with a first-round knockout over highly regarded Scottish star 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo last January.

Now, Anane has a taste of what it's like to be at the top.

He told Fightlore in a recent guest appearance:

"Yeah, you need to train, you need to train harder every day because many guys want to take your place and you just need to keep it and don’t let it go."

Nabil Anane is now ready to realize his dream as he faces divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand in a highly anticipated rematch.

The two throw down in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane says high-level Superlek showdown will showcase incredible technical ability: "We are both technical fighters"

Nabil Anane says his upcoming rematch with Thai countryman 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 in Japan this weekend will be a clash of high-level strikers.

He told South China Morning Post:

"We are both technical fighters. So the fight will be very technical. We just have to both be careful and find those openings - whoever finds the opening should just go for it, and maybe we could see a finish."

