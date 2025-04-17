“The swelling is still there” - Nabil Anane reveals he’s still dealing with a hand injury from the Nico Carrillo fight

Fight fans around the world have seen Nabil Anane on a tear, first taking out Nico Carrillo to claim the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, then handing Superlek Kiatmoo9 one of the biggest upsets in ONE Championship this year.

What most people don't know is that he's been doing it all with an injured right hand.

The match with Carrillo was short-lived, but intense. And the knockout power in Anane's hands, while useful in taking out Carrillo in the first round, unfortunately also had its drawbacks.

"Yeah, first of all, since I finished fighting with Nico, I had a problem with my [right] hand," he said in an appearance on Sinsamut Klinmee's Youtube channel. "My hand was in pain. The swelling is still there, it hasn't gone down since fighting Nico."

But rather than rest the injury afterwards, with a unification bout against then ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champ Superlek, Anane kept training through the pain, barely using his right hand:

"So I gave it my all. I gave it everything I had. No matter what. Even though I couldn't use my right hand much, I continued training. I didn't think about whether I can use it or not. But during practice I mostly used my left hand."

All the hard work bore fruit and earned him another win, but unfortunately, not the unified world title. With Superlek failing hydration and losing the belt on the scale, what was supposed to be a unification match was downgraded to a regular three-round fight.

Watch the full interview below:

Nabil Anane responds to Jonathan Haggerty’s callout for champ vs. champ showdown: “I will accept it”

With Nabil Anane's upward momentum, he has been catching the attention of several high-profile fighters, including ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who notably also held Muay Thai gold in the past.

In response to 'The General' floating the idea of a champ vs. champ showdown, here's what Anane had to say:

"If he offers it to me, I'll accept it. I would be happy to take a kickboxing fight. I will accept it."

