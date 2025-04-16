Nabil Anane responds to Jonathan Haggerty’s callout for champ vs. champ showdown: “I will accept it” 

Interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is down for a superfight with his fellow 145-pound kingpin Jonathan Haggerty.
The towering wunderkind accepted the bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder's recent challenge, claiming he'll even take the fight on 'The General's' wheelhouse.
Appearing in a vlog post from his Venum Training Camp teammate Sinsamut Klinmee on YouTube, Anane responded to the British superstar:
"If he offers it to me, I'll accept it. I would be happy to take a kickboxing fight. I will accept it."
Fight fans around the world would definitely love to see a Nabil Anane versus Jonathan Haggerty showdown.
These two generational talents have each paved their own greatness in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Nabil Anane, for one, quickly rose from a promising prospect into an elite world-class talent. The 20-year-old sensation has laid a trail of devastation in his wake, beating the likes of more experienced strikers Nakrob Fairtex, Felipe Lobo, and Nico Carrillo, among other big names.
However, it was his three-round striking clinic against pound-for-pound great Superlek Kiatmoo9 that truly pushed him to superstardom.
Haggerty, on the other hand, has exuded greatness since day one and has truly found a home in the 145-pound division. The 28-year-old Brit notched massive wins over the likes of Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and most recently, Wei Rui.
One thing's for sure, sparks are bound to fly if these two ever share the Circle.
Watch the full vlog:
Thai legend Buakaw weighs in on a possible Nabil Anane vs Jonathan Haggerty clash
Even Muay Thai royalty Buakaw Banchamek agreed that a Nabil Anane-Jonathan Haggerty dream fight must happen.
In a clip from his personal YouTube channel, the 42-year-old legend gave his expert opinion about the deciding factor that will determine the victor of this potential clash between two titans of striking:
"Their styles are similar, but it's all going to come down to who has better fight IQ."
Watch Buakaw's full vlog post: