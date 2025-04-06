“I’m the one to beat Nabil” - Jonathan Haggerty believes he is the kryptonite to halt Thai-Algerian’s miraculous win streak

Jonathan Haggerty believes he's the man to snap the unbeaten streak of ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder, Nabil Anane.

Returning to the Circle at ONE 172 in Japan, Anane delivered a lights-out performance against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek, scoring a unanimous decision victory over 'The Kicking Machine' and extending his win streak to seven in a row.

With wins over Muangthai, Kulabdam, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, Nico Carrillo, and now Superlek, Anane is quickly working his way through the entire bantamweight division.

Now, it appears there's only one guy left for Anane to go through—'The General.'

"Yeah, 100 percent, I think there's obviously nobody else left," Haggerty told the South China Morning Post when asked about a potential clash with Anane.

"It’s me, there’s Lobo, Nabati’s out, Nico’s out, and I think they got Rambolek in now, which is number five, if I’m right. I think I’m the one to beat Nabil, if I’m honest."

ONE CEO reveals a trilogy fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang is in the works

As intriguing as a clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Nabil Anane would be, it sounds like 'The General' has a long-awaited trilogy fight coming down the pike.

Following Rodtang's stunning 80-second knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172, CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that a third meeting between Haggerty and 'The Iron Man' was on his radar.

"Actually, it's going to be [Rodtang versus] Haggerty," Sityodtong said at the ONE 172 post-fight press conference when asked what was next for Rodtang. "We're doing Haggerty versus Rodtang, [for the] next one. But, of course, Rodtang has many fights for him now. You know, he can call his shots now. He'll fight anybody. Rodtang will fight anybody."

Rodtang and Haggerty previously met twice in the flyweight Muay Thai division, with 'The Iron Man' winning both bouts.

Rodtang secured a decision victory in their inaugural showdown at ONE: Dawn of Heroes, though the result was met with some criticism, which prompted an immediate rematch. The second time around, Rodtang ended things decisively in the third round.

More than five years removed from their last meeting, are you excited to see Rodtang and 'The General' go toe-to-toe one more time?

