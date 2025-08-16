Nabil Anane says little brother Yonis is "more technical than me": “He can change his style depending on his opponent”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane won't be surprised if Yonis Anane ends up eclipsing his talents and achievements one day.The Thai-Algerian superstar admits he's mesmerized by his younger sibling's high ceiling and immense skills at just 18 years of age.According to the 6-foot-4 striker, Yonis is already showcasing glimpses of technical superiority in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.Nabil Anane raved about his brother's natural striking instincts in a recent ONE Championship interview:&quot;He's more technical than me. He kicks well, and his movement is really good. He was very aggressive in his first fight. Now he's more of a technical fighter, but recently, he's started to be aggressive again. He can change his style depending on his opponent. Every time he needs help, I'm always there.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe younger Anane was as good as advertised in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 114 last June. Against China's Liu Junchao, Yonis displayed versatility and grit to eke out a unanimous decision win after three rounds of strawweight Muay Thai battle.The sky is the limit for Yonis, and his proud brother Nabil will be by his side every step of the way.Nabil Anane reveals mother didn't want him to fight at firstJust like every parent, Nabil Anane's mother initially had reservations about her son's chosen field.The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin shared in the same interview:&quot;My mom is like any mom – she didn't want me to fight because she was scared. But my father was behind me. Even my little brother fights, so it was three against one. She couldn't say anything because we all loved this sport. But she's very supportive of us.&quot;Good thing Anane's mom eventually had a change of heart, and the world witnessed the rise of a true striking savant.