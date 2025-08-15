Nabil Anane reveals he met initial pushback on fighting career from his mother: “She didn’t want me to fight”

  • home icon
By Ted Razon
Published Aug 15, 2025 08:37 GMT
Nabil Anane | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand shared that his decision to pursue a career in professional fighting wasn't met without initial resistance.

Turns out, the 21-year-old towering striker's mother had some early reservations, given the brutal nature of the sport.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 6-foot-4 striker admitted that maternal concerns nearly put a halt to his fighting aspirations before they truly began.

But after a heartfelt discussion, the Team Mehdi Zatout phenom shared how his parents eventually had a change of heart and supported his desired path:

"My mom is like any mom – she didn't want me to fight because she was scared. But my father was behind me. Even my little brother fights, so it was three against one. She couldn't say anything because we all loved this sport. But she's very supportive of us."
Nabil Anane’s honest revelation reveals that martial arts is not just an individual sport. It takes a village for a fighter to reach his full potential, and it usually all starts at home.

With a strong support system behind him, Anane went on to achieve championship glory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Nabil Anane shares lofty goals in ONE Championship

Nabil Anane has no plans of resting on his laurels after becoming the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king. In fact, he's only just getting started.

In the same interview, the Algerian-Thai prodigy revealed his lofty aspirations to conquer not just higher weight classes, but also multiple sports.

"My goal is to become a three-division champion. Bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight."

The 145-pound Muay Thai world champion continued:

"For these three divisions, I want to be a champion in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. So that's six belts. I want all six of them."

