Nabil Anane reveals he met initial pushback on fighting career from his mother: “She didn’t want me to fight”

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand shared that his decision to pursue a career in professional fighting wasn't met without initial resistance.

Ad

Turns out, the 21-year-old towering striker's mother had some early reservations, given the brutal nature of the sport.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 6-foot-4 striker admitted that maternal concerns nearly put a halt to his fighting aspirations before they truly began.

But after a heartfelt discussion, the Team Mehdi Zatout phenom shared how his parents eventually had a change of heart and supported his desired path:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"My mom is like any mom – she didn't want me to fight because she was scared. But my father was behind me. Even my little brother fights, so it was three against one. She couldn't say anything because we all loved this sport. But she's very supportive of us."

Ad

Trending

Nabil Anane’s honest revelation reveals that martial arts is not just an individual sport. It takes a village for a fighter to reach his full potential, and it usually all starts at home.

With a strong support system behind him, Anane went on to achieve championship glory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Nabil Anane shares lofty goals in ONE Championship

Nabil Anane has no plans of resting on his laurels after becoming the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king. In fact, he's only just getting started.

Ad

In the same interview, the Algerian-Thai prodigy revealed his lofty aspirations to conquer not just higher weight classes, but also multiple sports.

"My goal is to become a three-division champion. Bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight."

The 145-pound Muay Thai world champion continued:

"For these three divisions, I want to be a champion in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. So that's six belts. I want all six of them."

Follow ONE Championship and Sportskeeda for the latest news on Nabil Anane

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.