Nabil Anane reveals plans for return to the ring: “I really want to fight in Tokyo”

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane, has sights on a spectacular return to Japan, and he already has the perfect venue in mind.The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian striker wants to be part of ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri, set to take place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on November 16.While speaking with the South China Morning Post, Anane highlighted his connection to the Japanese fight scene:&quot;I really want to fight in Tokyo.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnane shot to superstardom when he decimated the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9 on Japanese soil at ONE 172 last May.The Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy cemented his status as one of Muay Thai's most promising young stars by using his massive 6-foot-4 frame to batter 'The Kicking Machine' with devastating long punches inside Saitama Super Arena.That career-defining victory will always hold a special place in the towering champion's heart, and he certainly wants to relive it by returning to the Land of the Rising Sun.Nabil Anane teases a move to a higher weight classWhile Nabil Anane's full focus is on defending his bantamweight Muay Thai crown, he still has bigger aspirations brewing for his future.With his already towering frame still growing each day, the Thai-Algerian admitted he might not stay in the 145-pound division for long.While speaking with the SCMP, he said:&quot;I would just be done with bantamweight, you know. I would just move up and let go, you know, because now I'm still growing. I'm just 21 and I'm still growing and I feel that I'm growing, you know. I can feel it. So, if I move up, I'll just move up. I won't come back down.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest on Nabil Anane's multi-division conquest