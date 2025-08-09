Nabil Anane says he will leave bantamweight for good when he’s ready: “I won’t come back down”

Towering ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has already mapped out his future in combat sports, and it stretches beyond the 145-pound division.

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation has been a nightmare for opponents with his 6-foot-4 frame and pterodactyl-like reach. What started as a promising career at flyweight has blossomed into superstar status at bantamweight, where he now reigns supreme as the division’s overlord.

But here's the scary part for his current rivals: Anane isn't done growing.

The Pattaya native has his sights set on conquering multiple weight classes, with featherweight and perhaps even lightweight in his crosshairs. When that time comes, the lanky striker made it clear there would be no looking back.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Anane revealed his long-term vision for his career trajectory:

"I would just be done with bantamweight, you know. I would just move up and let go, you know, because now I'm still growing. I'm just 21 and I'm still growing and I feel that I'm growing, you know. I can feel it. So, if I move up, I'll just move up. I won't come back down."

Needless to say, Nabil Anane has multi-division supremacy in his sights, and we may not wait long before he achieves his goals.

Watch the full interview:

Nabil Anane says he can still comfortably make the bantamweight limit

Despite his ambitious plans for the future, Nabil Anane isn't rushing his timeline.

The Team Mehdi Zatout ward is focused on his current reign, admitting that he still has work to do before making the jump to featherweight.

"Bantamweight is still easy for me. I need to get a little bit bigger, more bigger if I want to fight at featherweight. But for now, I don't think I can hang with them [yet]," he explained in the same interview.

This measured mindset suggests fans can expect several more title defenses from the phenom before he embarks on his multi-division conquest.

