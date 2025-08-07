Nabil Anane details the level of intensity training at Venum: "We spar hard"

Thai-Algerian slugger Nabil Anane has provided insight into the high-intensity training methods at Venum Training Camp that have helped shape him into the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.The 21-year-old Muay Thai machine emphasized the balance between hard sparring and safety protocols that define the elite-level preparation at one of the sport's most respected training facilities under the watchful eyes of former ISKA and WBC world champion Mehdi Zatout.&quot;We spar hard, but on the head, we don't hit so hard, you know, maybe 50 percent. But on the body, kicks, everything, stuff, low kicks, we throw 100 percent every time,&quot; Nabil Anane told the South China Morning Post [SCMP].&quot;Just the chin, we be careful, you know, only the head, we throw, we don't throw hard on the head. On the body, on body shots, everything. We throw in 120 percent, 200 percent, you know.&quot;Per his description, it's clear that Zatout prefers to employ a more intelligent approach to sparring that prioritizes long-term fighter health while maintaining the intensity needed for elite competition preparation.This, of course, has proven to be a recipe for success not only for the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king but for several other athletes, including Nabil's younger brother, Yonis Anane, who have hit the ground running at ONE Friday Fights and the promotion's main roster.Watch his full interview with SCMP below:Watch: Nabil Anane shows his chops in intense padwork sessionIn case fans need a better idea of how Nabil Anane trains, look no further than a recent clip uploaded onto Venum Training Camp's official Instagram account (@venumtrainingcamp) earlier today.In the short video, the ONE Championship superstar throws accurate one-twos, jabs, and his dynamite straight right, looking all but ready for another chance to fight in ONE Championship.Watch the clip below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post