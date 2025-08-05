Nabil Anane admits move to kickboxing would be uncharted territory: "I don't have much experience"

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nabil Anane, has acknowledged the challenges that await him if he pursues his ambitious goal of capturing championship gold in kickboxing next.The 21-year-old athlete, who fights out of Team Mehdi Zatout, has outlined his unprecedented blueprint for six-belt domination spanning three weight classes in two striking disciplines.During his interview with the South China Morning Post, Anane said:&quot;For now, I don't know, but maybe if I go into kickboxing, it will be hard for me also because I have never fought in kickboxing. I've fought only once, and I don't have much experience, you know, in kickboxing, so, but I think it will be fun. So I want to go into kickboxing, you know.&quot;The Thai-Algerian sensation's honest assessment reveals his understanding of the significant adjustments required when transitioning between striking disciplines at the elite level.ONE Championship's bantamweight kickboxing division, after all, is stacked to the brim with world-class operators who may possess what it takes to topple the six-foot-four machine.That said, just as his towering frame and technical striking ability have helped him crush everyone in his path in Muay Thai, fans shouldn't bet against Anane from achieving another glorious run in kickboxing.Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) below:Nabil Anane says he remains his humble old self despite being a ONE world championIn the same interview with SCMP, Nabil Anane admitted that he remains humble as ever despite achieving world title glory in ONE Championship.The Thai-Algerian slugger, who was elevated to the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Friday Fights 114, revealed that he continues to work just as hard with bigger goals in mind.He said:&quot;For me, I'm still the same. You know, everything's still the same. I'm still chasing all my dreams. I still have many things to achieve.&quot;He continued further by saying:&quot;So I'll still work the same way, and I still have many things to do, you know. So I don't feel any difference.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post