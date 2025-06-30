"Another goal that I've got" - Nabil Anane thrilled to be elevated to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champ

Newly crowned undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane is on cloud nine after receiving official confirmation of his elevation from interim titleholder to the division's undisputed king.

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation appeared genuinely overwhelmed when Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson broke the news to him at ONE Friday Fights 114, shortly after he cornered his younger brother, Yonis Anane, to a debut win in the promotion.

"Look, I'm shaking. I never felt like this before," Nabil Anane said during his in-ring interview with 'The Dragon' inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. "Thank you so much. I feel very happy right now. My legs are shaking right now."

"I'm happy for my brother's win, but this is just another goal that I've got. There's plenty more for me. I'm so happy right now," Anane concluded, possibly hinting at the array of high-profile matchups that await him.

In his last outing on the global stage, the 6-foot-4 superstar from Team Mehdi Zatout exacted revenge against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena.

The youngster dominated the pound-for-pound great across three rounds and took home a unanimous decision win that drew him level in their series and moved him to 40-5 in his career.

Unfortunately, Superlek failed to make weight for that fight, which was scheduled to be a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification contest. As a result, the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete lost his belt on the scales and rendered the contest into a three-round non-title fight.

Before that, Nabil Anane earned arguably the finest win of his career in his interim world title fixture against Scottish powerhouse Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January.

Anane showed 'King of the North' no mercy, dropping him thrice in the opening round en route to a TKO win at 2:35 of the frame. He earned 26 pounds of gold and a US$50,000 performance bonus for his highlight-reel triumph.

Apart from his dominant performances over Superlek and Carrillo, the Thai-Algerian rides a seven-fight win streak acquired against other striking titans, Soe Lin Oo, Felipe Lobo, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Nakrob Fairtex.

Whatever test awaits the young star next, fans can be sure of one thing based on his rich vein of form: the Team Mehdi Zatout star is here to dominate anyone and remind fans why there's no better bantamweight Muay Thai talent on the planet than him right now.

Nabil Anane credits his dad for moulding him into a Muay Thai superstar

There were a couple of master tacticians working behind the scenes who turned Nabil Anane into a true Muay Thai powerhouse.

Apart from famed coach Mehdi Zatout, Anane's father played a pivotal role in his rise to the top of the charts.

During a recent chat with ONE Championship, the Thai-Algerian slugger touched on the massive influence his dad had on him on his way to world title glory.

"My father was always behind me, always pushing me since my first day of training, not just in Muay Thai, but even in karate. He was there every day, watching, taking me to the gym," Nabil Anane shared.

"Every single day. And now, it’s paid off. But it’s not finished. Even now, every day, he’s still in the gym watching me train, always pushing me," he added.

