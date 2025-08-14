Nabil Anane open to showdown with Jonathan Haggerty: “Because he’s a champ”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Thailand and Algeria is looking for two-sport glory, and he has kickboxing titleholder ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in his sights.

The 21-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout has previously expressed his interest in becoming a champ-champ in multiple divisions. But the next ideal opponent to make this happen would definitely be the English star.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Anane outlined his plan to face Haggerty and take the kickboxing gold.

The Thai-Algerian fighter said:

"For sure, [Jonathan] Haggerty, because he's a champ, you know. But every guy in the rankings is very, very good also. So, anyone that is in the rankings will be a good challenge for me."

Needless to say, Anane is ready to make history in the world’s largest martial arts organization by taking home multiple belts of gold, and he is looking to kickstart this journey by facing an icon.

Whether or not this fight gets made remains to be seen. But an Anane vs. Haggerty showdown should be every fight fan’s dream.

Nabil Anane’s steadily growing frame suggests he may leave bantamweight soon: “I would just move up and let go”

At six-feet four-inches tall, Nabil Anane may not be able to stay at bantamweight for long. As his frame continues to grow, the Thai-Algerian acknowledges that moving up a weight class is inevitable.

Anane said that when that time comes, he would not look back. He told the South China Morning Post:

“I would just be done with bantamweight, you know. I would just move up and let go, you know, because now I'm still growing. I'm just 21 and I'm still growing and I feel that I'm growing, you know. I can feel it. So, if I move up, I'll just move up. I won't come back down.”

