Nabil Anane says teammate Abdulla Dayakaev can beat anyone: "He is very powerful"

Nabil Anane has given his strongest endorsement yet of longtime teammate Abdulla Dayakaev, expressing complete confidence in the Dagestani striker's ability to compete with anyone in the sport.The 21-year-old reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion trains alongside Dayakaev at Team Mehdi Zatout, giving him firsthand insight into the destructive power that has made his training partner one of the most feared finishers in striking competition.From what he's seen and felt, the Thai-Algerian sensation knows just why the 23-year-old is bestowed with a fight name like 'Smash Boy'.&quot;He [Abdulla Dayakaev] can fight anyone. He is very powerful, even in training,&quot; Nabil Anane told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).Check out his full interview with SCMP here.His emphasis on Dayakaev's power, translating even to training, demonstrates the kind of natural knockout ability that has produced numerous highlight-reel finishes throughout the Russian's career.Abdulla Dayakaev created history in his last outingAbdulla Dayakaev's growing reputation as one of the most dangerous knockout artists in modern striking competition is well-earned.The young gun brought the deafening crowd inside the Lumpinee Stadium to a complete silence in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 33, which took place inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on July 11.The third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender debuted in the featherweight division with a 24-second upset of local hero Nontachai Jitmuangnon — ONE's fastest ever KO in the discipline.It was the 11th knockout of his career and the fourth in a row in the organization.This year alone, the Dagestani has put former ONE world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex and Alessio Malatesta to sleep inside the distance.In 2024, the Team Mehdi Zatout man achieved three knockout wins against Sibmuen, Ongbak Fairtex, and Sevket Cerkez from four victories.North American fans who missed his epic highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 33 can watch the entire card via replay on Amazon Prime Video for free.